Sheffield Wednesday's outstanding recent form has been enough to ease some of the pressure surrounding their next two Championship fixtures. That's the belief of Star reporter Joe Crann, who has outlined the challenge facing Danny Röhl's side over the next week as they look to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since August.

The Owls have won five of their last six games in the Championship and they approach Friday's clash with Leeds United on the back of four straight wins, culminating in Tuesday night's result against Plymouth Argyle. Unfortunately, despite their form, they still haven't done enough to climb out of the bottom three.

That could change on Friday, though, should they upset the odds against Daniel Farke's in-form Whites. who are pushing for automatic promotion, and pick up a win, despite the expectations of so many outside Hillsborough. Wednesday travel to Ipswich Town after the visit of Leeds, with the Tractor Boys currently sitting second, to cap a tricky two-game spell.

"The way that the Championship has played out, I will argue this till the end of the world, it's the greatest league in the world. As a division, it's the greatest division in global football," Crann said on the latest episode of the Star's Everywhere and Nowhere podcast. "Looking at the way the table has shifted and what a win against Plymouth meant considering you cut the gap on them to two points.

"It's incredible that Wednesday have won five of the last six and haven't moved from 23rd place. I think that says two things: one, about the competitiveness of the Championship and two, their start was awful. The ground they've had to make up is ridiculous.

"The two games with Rotherham and Plymouth were important anyway but when you look at the games coming up afterwards with Leeds and Ipswich, they're two games That if they do lose, you're not going to be like 'oh, that's the end of the world'.

"To put it bluntly, I think everyone except anyone that's part of the Röhlvolution would see a result that isn't a win for Leeds and Ipswich as a surprise given the league positions."

