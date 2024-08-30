Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the exit of one of their talented youngsters.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the loan exit of young midfielder Mackenzie Maltby on a short-term deal to seaside outfit Scarborough Athletic. The academy figure, who has been with the club since the age of seven and made the bench in the first team’s Carabao Cup win at Hull City earlier this month, will try his hand in the National League North for a month-long period in a deal that is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

A tough tackling defender who can play as a defensive midfielder, Maltby is known for his leadership qualities having captained several of Wednesday’s youth teams including the under-18s. The Hull trip was the second outing he has received in a senior matchday squad having also featured as an unused substitute in an FA Cup replay trip to Coventry City in January. He has since graduated to a professional contract, awarded in July. The Scarborough switch is the first of Maltby’s young career.

He joins a Scarborough side set about with lofty ambitions having won three of their five opening fixtures. Managed by former Manchester United youngster Jonathan Greening, who went on to enjoy a stellar career in the Permier League with the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough and Fulham, the Seadogs sit third in the National League North and face South Shields at home tomorrow.

It’s understood that Maltby’s is one of several loan deals that could be done in the coming weeks for Wednesday’s young players. Loans from EFL clubs to non-league sides are not beholden to Friday evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.