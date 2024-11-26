Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed after appointment of ex-Owl favourite

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 19:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The loan departure of Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sam Reed has been confirmed - and he’s made the switch to play under a popular former Owls figure.

The left-back, who signed from part-timers Brighouse Town last year and has one senior Wednesday appearance to his name having made his debut in an FA Cup replay defeat at Coventry City back in February, has signed a short-term deal to sign with Boston United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star reported earlier this month that the youngster was attracting interest from the National League and it has been confirmed Reed could well make his debut for the fifth tier outfit at Oldham Athletic this evening (Tuesday) - he’s been named on the bench.

The manager to have brought Reed to Boston is former Wednesday defender Graham Coughlan, who was appointed as Pilgrims boss last week. It follows the loan signing of England youth cap Lennon Wheeldon from Derby County. Reed is on board at Boston until January 1 - initially at least.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice