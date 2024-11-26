Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed after appointment of ex-Owl favourite

The loan departure of Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sam Reed has been confirmed - and he’s made the switch to play under a popular former Owls figure.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back, who signed from part-timers Brighouse Town last year and has one senior Wednesday appearance to his name having made his debut in an FA Cup replay defeat at Coventry City back in February, has signed a short-term deal to sign with Boston United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported earlier this month that the youngster was attracting interest from the National League and it has been confirmed Reed could well make his debut for the fifth tier outfit at Oldham Athletic this evening (Tuesday) - he’s been named on the bench.

The manager to have brought Reed to Boston is former Wednesday defender Graham Coughlan, who was appointed as Pilgrims boss last week. It follows the loan signing of England youth cap Lennon Wheeldon from Derby County. Reed is on board at Boston until January 1 - initially at least.