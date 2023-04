Sheffield Wednesday desperately need three points this afternoon when they play host to Exeter City at Hillsborough.

The Owls no longer have their fate in their own hands after a rough patch in recent weeks, but they kept hope of automatic promotion alive in midweek with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Darren Moore has made two changes this afternoon as Jaden Brown and Callum Paterson return to the side - Adeniran and Famewo drop out, while Michael Ihiekwe is back on the bench again.

After they fell behind early in the first half they fought back, first through Lee Gregory:

Then Callum Paterson put them ahead:

