It’s an oddity, but Sheffield Wednesday’s historic record against Exeter City is, well, not a belter.

The Owls have won only four of 11 meetings between the two sides, the last coming in an FA Cup third round match in January 2021, when goals by Adam Reach and Callum Paterson saw them to a 2-0 win.

But their last meeting at Hillsborough came in September 2011, the year Wednesday were last promoted out of League One, pipping city rivals Sheffield United to the post of second place under Dave Jones.

Wednesday were 3-0 winners on the day.

But who featured and what has become of them since? Here’s a run-through of some interesting careers.

Stephen Bywater A huge character and popular with the Owls faithful, Bywater was on loan from Derby back in September 2011. He retired in 2020 having gone on to play for Wednesday on a permanent basis and then Millwall, Gillingham, Doncaster Rovers and a short stint in India with Kerala Blasters - his last club was Burton Albion.

Lewis Buxton Another popular figure who played over 200 times for the Owls, he left S6 in 2015 and went on to play for Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers before retirement at the age of 33. Has gone on to be a successful businessman and is a published author.

Danny Batth Enjoyed the second of two loan stints at Hillsborough before he moved on to Middlesbrough, Stoke City and then Sunderland. Came close to a move to Wednesday last season before edging past them in the play-offs and sealing promotion.

Rob Jones A man mountain at the back, Jones skippered Wednesday before falling out of favour under Dave Jones. Went on to success with Doncaster Rovers and then Hartlepool United, briefly acting as Donny caretaker manager with huge success. Retired in 2017 and is on the lookout for coaching opportunities.