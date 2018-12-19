Sheffield Wednesday Exclusive: I’ll tell you the truth at fans’ forum, even if you don’t like it, vows Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has vowed to hold nothing back at the fans’ forum tonight.

No subject will be off the agenda when the Thai businessman hosts the event in front of a large crowd in the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough this evening (7pm), where all seats have been taken up.

Owls Owner and Chairman Dejphon Chansiri.........Pic Steve Ellis

Unhappy fans are demanding answers to Wednesday’s demise in the Championship this season. Sections of supporters have called for manager Jos Luhukay to be sacked.

But Chansiri has promised to be “open” and “transparent” as he looks to revive the club’s fortunes.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Chansiri said: “I’m going to say more at this forum than I have done before.

“I’m going to be open and I want people to listen. I will say things from my heart.

Owls Owner and Chairman Dejphon Chansiri with Manager Jos Luhukay(right).........Pic Steve Ellis

“I have to laugh sometimes when some fans say I’m not transparent and honest. I am always as honest as I can be with the fans but some only want to hear what they want to hear.

“If some fans don’t believe what I have to say, there is no point in talking to me.

“I always say the truth, even when they are not things the fans are going to like. I will always tell the truth. I’m not going to lie.

“I’m not going to tell them everything they like to hear like some other clubs do.”

Chansiri, who purchased the Owls nearly four years ago, expects some criticism from fans attending the event. But he is urging supporters to voice their opinions in a respectful and constructive manner.

He said: “Some fans say I communicate less now, that I am not transparent, that I lie and I am the worst chairman. I will answer all their questions on Wednesday.

“If you want to talk to me, give me opinions in the right way. Please don’t shout and be aggressive to me.

“When people ask me things in a polite way, I always answer.

“If someone has a problem, I want them to say it direct.”

Many supporters have expressed their concern over the direction the club are heading in on and off the pitch.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea City means Wednesday have won just once in 10 matches and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

Chansiri said: “I understand the fans’ frustration. They are not happy and neither am I.”

Wednesday are languishing in 18th position after accruing just five points from the last 30 on offer.

The pressure is mounting on Luhukay, who walked out in the middle of a post-match interview with BBC Radio Sheffield in South Wales after reacting angrily to questions over his future, to arrest their slump in form.

Luhukay slammed his side’s defending against Swansea after they surrendered a one-goal lead at the Liberty Stadium.

“In a couple of minutes we gave everything away,” he said. “We didn’t defend down our left side twice and that is not acceptable, you have to run with your opponent.

“I have tried to coach this three or four times, but it is not going in their heads.

“I am so angry because the players are showing no proof of what we are doing. It is not the first time we give a 1-0 lead away for the opponents to score two goals.

“How many times has this happened? When the players don’t learn from this situation then you won’t win games. Maybe the players can give the answers.”