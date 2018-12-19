Sheffield Wednesday Exclusive: Dejphon Chansiri says sacking under-fire manager Jos Luhukay wouldn’t guarantee success 

Dejphon Chansiri has told The Star that there is no guarantee that sacking the manager will reinvigorate Sheffield Wednesday.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay has come under increasing pressure from angry fans after overseeing just one victory in 10 matches, a run which has seen the Owls fall from sixth to 18th in the standings.

Sheffield Wednesday Mananger Jos Luhukay and Chairman/Owner Dejphon Chansiri....Pic Steve Ellis

The Dutchman has been subjected to taunts of ‘we want Jos out’ and ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ in recent weeks from Wednesday supporters.

But Wednesday owner Chansiri, who told The Star he will not sack Luhukay before tonight’s much-anticipated fans’ forum at Hillsborough, says ups and downs are part of the game.

“We chose Jos in January because he has a good CV,” said Chansiri.

“Two months ago, the fans and media were saying Jos was very good.

Jos Luhukay with Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri

“Now we have gone down in the table, the fans are saying Jos is very bad and are asking why we haven’t changed [manager].

“It is easy to change a manager but it does not guarantee that you are going to be successful.

“Football is a team sport where you can win, lose or draw. It is up and down.

“When other clubs have made a change, some have worked and some haven’t.

“Nobody knows for sure whether they will be good or bad appointments. It is a gamble. You are just going off potential.”

It emerged that Chansiri held a lengthy meeting with Wednesday’s first-team squad on Monday afternoon at the club’s training ground as the Owls chief sought to learn why the team’s form has nosedived in the past two months.

Contrary to reports in the national press, Luhukay’s position was not discussed in the frank meeting.

Chansiri said: “The players and I had an open talk. It was not just me talking.

“I tried to tell them that I’m not blaming the coach and I’m not blaming them.

“I want to know what has happened and how we have gone from sixth to 18th in two months and how I can help.

“We, as a team, players and coach have to stick together.

“We have to try and solve the problem together. There is no point in blaming each other. We need to help each other.”