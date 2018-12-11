Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls boss Paul Jewell joins Swindon Town as director of football

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Paul Jewell has been named as League Two Swindon Town’s new director of football.

The 54-year-old, who managed Wednesday for eight months during the 2000/2001 season, will work with Swindon manager Richie Wellens and will oversee recruitment and general football operations.

Paul Jewell

Jewell spent his playing career with Wigan Athletic and Bradford City, before moving into management with the Bantams, Wednesday, Wigan, Derby and Ipswich.

His spell at Hillsborough was short lived after a dismal eight months at the club resulting in the club struggling at the foot of Division One.

During his short time as Owls chief, Jewell did oversee a 2-1 League Cup victory over Sheffield United and a win over Premier League West Ham United.

Swindon are currently 11th in League Two, but were knocked out of the FA Cup by Non-League Woking earlier in December.

Jewell worked as assistant to Robins boss Wellens at Oldham Athletic last season.