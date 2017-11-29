Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls boss Gary Megson leaves West Bromwich Albion following Alan Pardew appointment

Gary Megson has left West Bromwich Albion following Alan Pardew’s appointment as head coach.

Former Owls boss Megson took charge of the Baggies on a caretaker basis for two fixtures, overseeing their draws with Tottenham Hotspurs and Newcastle United in the wake of Tony Pulis’s sacking.

John Williams, the WBA chairman, said: “Gary leaves with our gratitude for a sterling job completed in difficult circumstances.

“We met today when I explained our position which he understood and accepted in the highly professional manner with which he has conducted himself since Tony’s departure. He steadied the ship in a difficult moment and we are extremely appreciative of his efforts.”

Pardew, meanwhile, has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal.

The ex-Newcastle United manager has been out of work since last December when he was axed by Crystal Palace - the team he will face in his first game in charge of the Baggies on Saturday.

Pardew told the club’s official site: “I’m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players.

“The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I’m aware that while I’m joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition.”

The 56-year-old had widely expected to become Albion’s new manager and he takes over with the club two points above the relegation zone and winless in their last 13 games in all competitions.

The Baggies threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle on Tuesday, although Pardew was not in attendance.

He worked with the club’s sporting director Nicky Hammond at Reading and Albion made their move having been eager to appoint a manager with Premier League experience.

Pardew has previously managed Newcastle, Palace, West Ham and Charlton in the top flight.

John Carver, who was Pardew’s assistant at Newcastle, will also move to The Hawthorns as part of the backroom team.

“Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our club can benefit,” added chairman John Williams.

“We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era.”

