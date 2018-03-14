Sheffield Wednesday: Every point is worth its weight in gold in the Owls’ battle for survival

This was supposed to be a memorable campaign to mark Sheffield Wednesday’s 150th anniversary.

But if anything, it has been a season to forget and the end can’t come quick enough, providing, that is, Wednesday are able to maintain Championship status.

One league win since the turn of the year is an abysmal fact. Wednesday have been sat firmly in the bottom third of the league table for a long while and recent performances suggest they will continue to look over their shoulder in the standings.

Thankfully for the Owls, the bottom three consisting of Sunderland, Burton Albion and Birmingham City continue to fail fixture by fixture and are simply not taking advantage of Wednesday’s dreadful form.

The players need to take a long hard look at themselves ahead of the game at Leeds this Saturday. Talk of relegation needs to be put to bed fast.

Reality now indicates that Championship survival is the only thing left to play for, although, many fans would suggest otherwise. Pride and dignity can be restored depending on the performances and results in the remaining nine league games.

With key players set to return from injury following the international break, it is unlikely Wednesday will be relegated, however, stranger things have happened in football.

The Owls remain eight points off the drop zone but their failure to beat Bolton Wanderers has certainly kept manager Jos Luhukay on his toes and the Wednesday faithful have been left wondering for too long now where the next victory will come from.

To say this league campaign has been disappointing is an understatement. Assuming Wednesday avoid the drop, Luhukay’s reign in charge should be judged as of next season.

But, first and foremost, the Owls need to pick up some points to ensure they stay up, starting at Leeds. Even a draw on the road would not be the worst result as each point gained at this stage is worth its weight in gold. You would expect, with 27 points to play for, two or three more victories ‘should’ guarantee safety.

At least some hope will be restored amongst the Owls fan-base once survival is secured and the club can then prepare for next season.

