Sam Allardyce has admitted that he’d have loved to have the chance to manage at Sheffield Wednesday during his career.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 70-year-old, who has spent time in dugout at clubs like Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Sunderland and many more clubs over the years, hasn’t stepped back into management since leaving Elland Road in 2023, and at this point it looks like he’s possibly managed his last game.

But speaking recently he discussed the atmosphere of Hillsborough and the size of the Owls as a football club, insisting that it was a job he’d have been very open to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Allardyce would’ve ‘loved’ to manage Sheffield Wednesday

It’s been a long time since ‘Big Sam’ was at S6 in the dugout, with his last visit in that sense being a 1-0 defeat for his West Ham United side in the 2012 FA Cup, but he had a good record there with Bolton Wanderers, and has fond memories of the stadium.

Speaking on the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the former England boss said, “There’s no doubt I would have loved to have managed Sheffield Wednesday. I played there and managed at Hillsborough on quite a few occasions. The one thing I didn’t quite like was the famous slope. You didn’t play on any other pitches that were like that.

“The atmosphere is amazing, the semi-finals of the FA Cup used to be at Hillsborough. As a football club and its history, and the previous managers like Big Ron, Trevor Francis, and Howard Wilkinson - there are some fantastic managers they’ve had.”

Wednesday are back in action in a couple of weeks’ time when they take on Bristol City after the international break, and Henrik Pedersen will be desperate to see his side finally pick up their first Championship win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join