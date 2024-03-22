Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday have six players out across the world at present having been called up to various different nations, and it would have been seven if it wasn't for the fact that Ian Poveda's injury against Ipswich Town meant he had to be withdrawn from Colombia's group. Half of them have played already.

The first Owls player in action on Thursday was young goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, who continues to play above his age group at international level. He wasn’t handed a starting berth – that went to Everton’s 19-year-old shot-stopper Fraser Barnsley – but he was introduced at the break with his side 2-0 down.

Charles, 18, was tasked with playing his part in what the Northern Irish would have been hoping was a second half comeback after Václav Sejk’s goals did damage in the opening stanza, however it wasn’t to be in Pardubice as Denis Halinsky made it three late in the game and stopped the young goalkeeper from securing a clean sheet.

Next it was Bailey Cadamarteri, who had to wait patiently for his international bow in Morocco, but got it late in the evening as he was introduced for the final 10 minutes or so of the 1-1 draw.

An unlucky own goal was scored by Young Lion, Noel Buck, just before the break in order to give the hosts the lead, however they fought back and grabbed an equaliser thanks to Billy Gee just before ‘Cadz’ was introduced in the 84th minute.

The teenage Owl put himself about but was starved of service in the dying moments of the game, however it will be remembered as a proud night for him as he pulled on the Three Lions shirt for the first time.

Wednesday’s final involvement on Thursday was a late kick off in Texas as Di’Shon Bernard’s Jamaica took on the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, and he was handed a starting berth against Christian Pulisic and Co.

The Reggae Boyz number six was pretty much faultless as Heimer Hallgrimsson's side looked to pull off a shock after taking an early lead through Greg Leigh, and they thought they'd done it as they headed into the final minutes of injury time. Sadly, though, a last-gasp own goal from Cory Burke made it 1-1 and took things to extra time.

Jamaica, and Bernard, had held so firm for so long, but the goal swung things the way of the hosts, and it wasn't long before they made it 2-1, Coventry City's Haji Wright finding himself through on goal before finishing with aplomb. Early in the second half he was at it again, finishing well to grab his second and seal the deal.