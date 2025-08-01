The members of Sheffield Wednesday’s Engagement Panel are reaching out to various bodies and organisations over the plight of their club.

Wednesday are in a state of chaos at present, with various issues surrounding the club that range from unpaid wages, to question marks over their first game against Leicester City to the safety of their Hillsborough stadium. Dejphon Chansiri, the owner and chairman, is at the forefront of all of it.

But his public silence, and general lack of communication even behind the scenes, is cause for concern for supporters, and has led to two groups in the club’s Engagement Panel - which is meant to meet regularly - deciding to walk away from it.

Meanwhile, those that remain are sending letters to local MPs, the English Football League, the Football Supporters’ Association, the Independent Football Regulator, as well as Sheffield City Council, with the aim of garnering ‘as much coverage as possible’ to try and ‘put pressure on Mr Chansiri to do the right thing’.

Their letter has been sent to The Star and, in full, read, “I am writing on behalf of the Sheffield Wednesday Engagement Panel to raise serious concerns regarding the current state of governance, communication, and leadership at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

Sheffield Wednesday fans are trying to raise awareness

“On 26 July, we sent a formal letter to the club’s owner, Mr Dejphon Chansiri, outlining four key areas that urgently require clarity and accountability. We requested a full written response from the club within seven days, allowing ample time for a considered reply.

“On 30 July, we received a response stating that the matters would be addressed at the next Engagement Panel meeting - a meeting that has not been arranged, following the cancellation of the previous one by the club. The current situation is not just frustrating for supporters - it is damaging to the club’s standing within the football community, eroding trust and potentially breaching standards of governance and fan engagement expected at this level of the professional game.

“We are therefore contacting you to:

• Alert you to the seriousness of these concerns;

• Ask what formal channels of support or pressure may be available to ensure supporters are treated with the transparency and respect they deserve;

• Request advice on how we can escalate these matters appropriately.

“Football clubs do not exist in a vacuum, they are cultural institutions, deeply rooted in their communities. When ownership decisions, operational failings, and a lack of accountability begin to threaten that relationship, we believe it is both appropriate and necessary for Parliamentarians and footballing authorities to take an active interest.

“We remain committed to working constructively in the best interests of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, but the ongoing lack of engagement from its leadership is untenable. We would greatly value your support and guidance.”

The two groups that left, the Armed Forces Owls and the North Yorkshire Owls, outlined their reasons after going public with their decision this week.

This week both groups posted their departures on social media, saying, “Earlier today we withdrew from the Fan Engagement Panel at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. The chairman's continued refusal to engage with fan groups, his repeated failure to pay staff and players on time, and the disgraceful neglect of stadium safety have left us with no choice.

“This is not how a football club should be run. Three occasions over the past month, we have attempted to engage, and all have been met with refusal or ignorance. We urge other Engagement Panel members to join us in walking away. Let's return only when this toxic, tyrannical regime is over, and our club is once again led with integrity and respect.”

