Sheffield Wednesday: Embargo? What embargo? say Owls players

Joey Pelupessy has shrugged off Sheffield Wednesday's transfer embargo, claiming the lack of new arrivals has never even been discussed in the inner sanctum of the dressing room.

The Owls, it was confirmed this week, have been operating under a block on signings since April after falling foul of Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

Joey Pelupessy in action at Wigan

But Pelupessy is adamant the off-field problems are having no affect on the squad as they look for their first points of the new Championship season, at home to Hull City tomorrow.

"It (the embargo) has no impact on us as players," the midfield man said. "To be honest, we don't talk about transfers.

"We have a lot of quality and also the players not in the starting 11 have a lot of quality. You see that every day in training.

"In my opinion, it's not necessary to get new players. We have a really good squad and I have a lot of trust in the players here."

Pelupessy is the only player brought to Hillsborough since fellow Dutchman Jos Luhukay became manager early in the New Year.

The 25-year-old began his Wednesday career when teammates like Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Steven Fletcher and Tom Lees were injured and says their return to fitness has had a similar affect to recruiting new faces.

"It's a big change from when I came here in January," he said. "You need experienced players and in the last months they came back.

"I saw in pre-season that we have a really good squad. You can see the difference in training, for sure. The level is really high.

"We have very good squad. That's what you need. It's a long season and there are a lot of games, so you need all the players. If they stay fit and we keep the group together, we can make a good season, I think."

The Owls performed poorly on opening day last Saturday when they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at the DW Stadium where 4,744 travelling supporters sold out the away end and Pelupessy says the team owe their following a good display tomorrow.

"Yes, of course (we let them down)," he admitted. "If you see how many fans went to Wigan, it is so positive. You want to give them something back.

"There were a lot of away fans and you want to give them a good feeling. You want to thank them for coming. You want to give them a good result and we didn't do that. Hopefully we can give them something back on Saturday."

Pelupessy has called on the Owls to be sharper than they were last week when they face a Tigers side that lost 3-1 at home to Aston Villa on Monday.

"The gaps at Wigan were so big and we were always there too late," he said. "Also, we conceded a lot of crosses - and a lot of their crosses were dangerous.

"We have to be sharper and more aggressive. We have to stay more compact. That's what we showed in the last two months of last season. We defended really well. We were compact and we stayed together."

