Sheffield Wednesday embargo status officially updated after tax payment

The registration embargo imposed on Sheffield Wednesday has been lifted by the EFL.

The Star revealed on Thursday morning that Wednesday had paid an overdue tax bill and that it was expected their sanction would be removed in the coming hours. After the EFL staged its standard checks having been informed of the payment by the club, the registration embargo was relieved as expected and the club’s name removed from the Embargo Reporting Service on their website on Thursday lunchtime.

On October 31 it became clear that for the second year running Wednesday had been placed under a registration embargo, with a club spokesperson explaining the delayed payment of monies owed to HMRC was due to cashflow issues sourced to the late payment of money owed to chairman Dejphon Chansiri. A statement released in the hours after news broke assured supporters the debt would be paid ‘imminently’ and the embargo lifted soon after.

That payment has now been satisfied and the embargo lifted, with the delay falling well short of the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’ that would have stood to have them slapped with a three-window transfer embargo. All days accrued on this occasion will count towards a rolling year’s period in which they must not total 30 days of late payment of HMRC or PAYE & NIC owed.

The news will allow the club to press on with their transfer plans for January, with manager Danny Röhl having previously suggested a desire to add fresh faces to the squad as they look to continue their Championship progress.