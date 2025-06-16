Several payments were finally paid to coaches, non-playing staff and some players at Sheffield Wednesday last week, but many remain outstanding.

The Owls are still under embargo due to the numerous unpaid wages at the club, and will remain so until every player has been paid everything owed to them - an eventuality that still has no communicated end in sight.

Some players are believed to have been paid in the last few days, with all of the coaches and non-playing staff thought to have been sorted out now, however at the time of writing the suggestion is that the bulk of the senior squad remains unpaid - more than two weeks after their expected payday.

Sheffield Wednesday’s unpaid wage debale rolls on

It’s now getting dangerously close to the next round of payments, and the Professional Footballers' Association have made clear their thoughts on the ‘unacceptable’ situation over at Hillsborough.

There’s been no official comment from the players at this time, but a PFA statement, released on Wednesday afternoon, read, “As the professional players’ union, we have now been speaking to members at Sheffield Wednesday over many months regarding repeated delays in the payment of salaries. Ultimately, players and staff are like any other group of employees - they should be able to expect their wages to be paid on time and for the terms of their contracts to be met by their employers.

“When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.

“Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay. We will be continuing to support our members at Sheffield Wednesday until this situation is properly resolved.”

As per FIFA’s rules and regulations, should players go two consecutive months without payment then they are legally able to hand in a 15-day notice period, and if they’re not paid up in full then they can effectively terminate their contract and leave the club as a free agent. As previously reported, it is believed their next payday is scheduled for June 30.

