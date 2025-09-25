The extent of Sheffield Wednesday’s embargoes from the English Football League grew tonight in the latest financial blow for the club.

The Owls have been in and out of embargo for many months now, with Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the football club continuing to leave them in chaos and limbo. Recently they added two new ones to their repertoire with regards to ‘Regulation 16.21.8 - Future Financial Information’ and ‘P&S Rule 2.10.3 - Secure Funding’.

To oversimplify it - both of those are linked to an inability to prove that the club can be funded going forward. The EFL were unable to give any further specifics, though, with details remaining confidential... Now, a more familiar breach has been confirmed, with the EFL putting Wednesday under a third embargo, this time for ‘Regulation 17.3 - HMRC Reporting’.

What does Regulation 17.3 say?

In the EFL’s rules and regulations, this is the wording around 17.3:

17.3 Consequences of a Default Event. Without prejudice to the general position (pursuant to Regulation 44.4) that all registrations must be approved by The League and subject to Regulation 17.3A, a Club which is subject to a Default Event shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any Player with that Club without the prior written consent of The League for the period that the Club is subject to a Default Event.

17.3A Regulation 17.3 will not apply where a Club suffers a Default Event due to the failure to discharge a COVID PAYE Liability and has entered into a Time to Pay Agreement and is compliant with the terms of that Time to Pay Agreement. For the avoidance of doubt, where a Club defaults on the terms of a Time to Pay Agreement, and such default results in all outstanding amounts becoming due to HMRC immediately, the Club shall remain subject to a Default Event until such time as the outstanding amounts are paid or included within any other Time to Pay Agreement.

Outside a window clubs under embargo can only sign free agents when they have less than 16 ‘permitted players ‘ - players with three or more league starts at a club’s current level or higher over the course of his career. Wednesday already have 16 of them on their books, so there will certainly be no new arrivals anytime soon.

Only once all three elements of the horrible hat-trick have been dealt with with the embargo be lifted, and with concerns over wage payments next week it’s looking likely to get worse before it gets better.

