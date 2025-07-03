Sheffield Wednesday’s financial situation worsened once again today as a further breach of the English Football League’s regulations was confirmed.

The Owls have been under embargo for a few weeks now due to the fact that they had not paid many players for the month of May. Some of the players were paid in full, but a similar situation arose this month as many went unpaid, with several of them now handing in their 15-day notice.

The first discrepancy saw them breach regulation ‘54.1 - Non-payment to Players’, and saw both the club and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, charged by the EFL and given two weeks to respond. Next up, with chaos ensuing across the club in many areas, it was revealed that theyhad a further embargo listed in relation to HMRC Reporting for not paying amounts owed to them.

Now, confirming a report in the Telegraph last night, a triple embargo has been revealed on the Embargo Reporting Service’s page, with the latest in regards to money owed to other clubs... Regulation 52.2.3 non-payment of transfer fees.

Sheffield Wednesday have now breached three EFL regulations

In terms of the here and now it doesn’t change much in terms of what Wednesday can and cannot do, because they were already under embargo so already restricted in terms of fees and wages, but what it does mean is that they have to settle up with the players, HMRC and the owed clubs before it is lifted. Which is likely to see it remain in place for even longer. Like last time, the latest breach is likely to be taken into account in conjunction with the previous one as the EFL take action against the club.

As of yet Wednesday have made no comment on the latest update, however the new update on the league’s ERS once more serves as confirmation enough. Given the gravity, and number, of breaches it now feels as though some sort of points deduction is inevitable.

