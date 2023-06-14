Today marks the start of a kick-on in the transfer stakes as Sheffield Wednesday and others look to piece together their squad for a tilt at Championship success.

All clubs in England and Scotland can now register new players with their relevant authorities ahead of the new season, with many pre-agreed transfers going through today.

Wednesday have yet to secure any new signings but have work to do and will now go into negotiations knowing deals can be completed quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls lost head of recruitment David Downes to Blackpool earlier this month and are pressing on with Darren Moore taking a typically hands-on approach to transfer dealings. Recruitment sources external to the club had indicated to The Star that they had been instructed to engage with Moore and other senior figures at the club several weeks ago.

Wednesday confirmed the release five senior players soon after their play-off success at Wembley and have already been linked with a handful of players leading into what looks likely to be a busy summer.