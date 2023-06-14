News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday and others can register new players today as transfer bun fight kicks up a touch

Today marks the start of a kick-on in the transfer stakes as Sheffield Wednesday and others look to piece together their squad for a tilt at Championship success.

By Alex Miller
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 07:08 BST

All clubs in England and Scotland can now register new players with their relevant authorities ahead of the new season, with many pre-agreed transfers going through today.

Wednesday have yet to secure any new signings but have work to do and will now go into negotiations knowing deals can be completed quickly.

The Owls lost head of recruitment David Downes to Blackpool earlier this month and are pressing on with Darren Moore taking a typically hands-on approach to transfer dealings. Recruitment sources external to the club had indicated to The Star that they had been instructed to engage with Moore and other senior figures at the club several weeks ago.

Wednesday confirmed the release five senior players soon after their play-off success at Wembley and have already been linked with a handful of players leading into what looks likely to be a busy summer.

The summer transfer window will close in England at 11pm on Friday September 1. Europe's top five leagues will also close their transfer window on the same date.