Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with the English Football League as they look to try and bring in a free agent or two, The Star understands.

It’s been a difficult period for the Owls that has seen everybody at the club put under immense strain, and resulted in the beginning of the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s time as owner. Now under administration, the process of finding a new buyer is well underway.

Wednesday were already under embargo prior to administration, with Chansiri’s time resulting in embargoes for issues such as amounts due to other clubs, money owed to football creditors and also HMRC reporting.

Those will all be lifted as soon as each element is settled, but there is also a wider embargo that comes with administration that will remain in place until a new buyer is in situ. It all affected Henrik Pedersen’s recruitment over the summer, which resulted in him being left with a threadbare squad and a big challenge ahead of him.

Now, with that in mind, The Star understands that conversations are taking place as the Owls look to try and add to their ranks. As has been the case for many months now, Wednesday would need to get permission from the EFL in order to bring anyone in, but they may look to plead their case by showing how many academy players they’re being forced to utilise due to a raft of injuries.

As things stand, Pedersen has the likes of Pierce Charles, Di’Shon Bernard, Ernie Weaver, Gui Siqueira, Nathaniel Chalobah, Rio Shipston, Olaf Kobacki and Mackenzie Maltby out injured, and all but one member of their bench against West Bromwich Albion was an academy graduate.

Whether or not Wednesday are given the green light to sign any new players remains to be seen, but they’re certainly hoping that they can get some much-needed help as they look to get back into the plus points.