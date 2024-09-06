Sheffield Wednesday EFL squad list revealed - leaves space for free agents

The EFL have published the squad lists of each club running into the January transfer window, with no surprises in the 22-man list submitted by Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have submitted the squad list from which they will be working from until the January transfer window, with no shock omissions from the list and plenty of room for free agent additions should that be an avenue they wish to go down.

A 22-man senior rollcall of senior Wednesday players has been published by the EFL, with the likes of Djeidi Gassama, Charlie McNeill, Pierce Charles and Sean Fusire included in a separate list of ‘under-21’ registered players. All players included on the under-21 list are fully eligible to play Championship matches. 20-year-old goalkeeper James Beadle had to be included in the senior list because of his status as a loan player, as is the case with Shea Charles.

Clubs are permitted to name 25 senior players in their squad lists, which can be update in the event of a free agent being signed and registered. After the mid-season submission of their list after the January transfer window last season, Wednesday left Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick off their lists in order to leave space open as they scoured the free agent market for possible additions. The pair were later registered.

Any such move is not necessary this time around, with all 22 senior names included. While Wednesday boss Danny Röhl would not be drawn on whether the free agent market is one the club will be looking into now that the transfer deadline has passed, the squad list does leave three spots open if the Owls were to consider any free signings.

Players cannot be de-registered and the list runs up until the opening of the January transfer window, with clubs re-submitting an updated list after the window’s closure.

The Owls’ senior EFL squad list: Barry Bannan, James Beadle, Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Shea Charles, Akin Famewo, Ben Hamer, Michael Ihiekwe, Svante Ingelsson, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe, Anthony Musaba, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Ike Ugbo, Pol Valentin, Yan Valery, Josh Windass.

Wednesday’s under-21 squad list: Killian Barrett, Jay Buchan, Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles, Cian Flannery, Sean Fusire, Djeidi Gassama, Jack Hall, Reece Johnson, Guilherme Leal Siquiera, McKenzie Maltby, Charlie McNeill, Devlan Moses, Favour Onukwuli, Gabriel Otegbayo, Jack Phillips, Joey Phuthi, Samuel Reed, Rio Shipston, Jarvis Thornton, Bruno Fernandes.