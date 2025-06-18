Players at Sheffield Wednesday remain unpaid as the club’s next payday draws ever closer.

It’s less than two weeks until everyone at the club will be expected their payments for the month of June, and at the time of writing there are still a number of first team players at Hillsborough who are waiting for the money that is owed to them.

Tuesday also marked the deadline for the response to charges laid against both the club and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, after they were accused of breaching English Football League rules regarding payment obligations - which came as another sorry addition to the current state of play.

That statement, two weeks ago, read, “Sheffield Wednesday Football Club has been charged with multiple breaches of EFL Regulations relating to payment obligations. The owner of Sheffield Wednesday, Dejphon Chansiri, has also been charged with causing the Club to be in breach of EFL Regulations despite his commitment to fund the cash requirements of the Club.

Sheffield Wednesday had to respond to the charges by June 17th

“All charges relate to both the Ultimate Beneficial Owner and the Club failing to meet their obligations to pay players’ wages on time and in full in March and May 2025. The Club and Mr Chansiri have 14 days to respond to the charges.”

Those 14 days have now passed by, and while a public confirmation of said response is unlikely to be made public - at least for now - the fact that payments are still unsettled does not bode well for the club.

The powers available to a Disciplinary Commission are wide-ranging, going to a slap on the wrist and fines to complete expulsion, but only time will tell what lies ahead for the Owls as we await more information on the next steps.

A major concern, with only 11 days until their next payday, is that any contracted players who have not been settled up will be able to hand in their 15-day notice in line with Article 14bis of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, and begin the process of leaving for free. As things stand the club’s embargo remains, and will do so until everyone is paid.