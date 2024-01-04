Sheffield Wednesday duo ruled out for FA Cup clash but defender could return

Sheffield Wednesday will still be without Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson when they take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Both players, who played together for the Bluebirds before joining the Owls, have missed games recently after being sidelined, and it’s been confirmed that this weekend’s game will come too soon for them to make a comeback.

Vaulks sustained a hamstring knock at Preston North End that will keep him out for a couple of weeks, while Paterson is still going through the necessary concussion protocol after being forced off against Coventry City with a head injury.

There is good news, however, on Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, after he returned to training this week, though Danny Röhl admits that they won’t be taking any chances if anybody is 50/50.

“There’s no really new information, but we’ll see tomorrow after training,” he told the media. “We have to look who is available, and if people are at risk, but we’ll decide tomorrow. Nearly everybody is in training, we have Will - who I said will be out after the last game - but other guys could be available… A lot can happen in 24 hours.