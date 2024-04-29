Sheffield Wednesday duo recognised in end of season awards show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls still have another game to go this season as they look to secure their place in the Championship for the 2024/25 campaign, and they know that they need just a point to do so - not even that if Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle fail to win their games against Norwich City and Hull City.

On Monday night The Star’s Football Awards took place at OEC Sheffield in Hillsborough, and our writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, were tasked with choosing a Player of the Season, while sports editor, Chris Holt, was the person who had the deciding vote for the Manager of the Season for the area.

Bannan has been almost ever-present for Wednesday this season, captaining them in every game that he played - missing just four - and he reached the incredible milestone of hitting 400 games for the club along the way. On Saturday he’ll be hoping to finish the job alongside his teammates at Sunderland, a game that will be his 402nd outing for the club.

The manager award was harder to separate considering the incredible job done by Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers, so on this occasion the gong was shared between the Rovers boss and his Wednesday counterpart, Danny Röhl. Both have done a fine job in 2023/24, and it was decided that they couldn’t be separated.