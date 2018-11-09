Sheffield Wednesday duo receive international call-ups

Sheffield Wednesday pair Josh Onomah and Fraser Preston have received international call-ups.

Central midfielder Onomah has been included in Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21s squad for their two up-and-coming friendlies with Italy and Denmark.

Onomah, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the campaign, has made six Owls starts and one substitute appearance since moving to Hillsborough on August deadline day.

England's Young Lions take on Italy in Ferrara on Thursday November 15 before heading to Esbjerg to play Denmark on Tuesday November 20.

As for Wednesday wide man Preston, he has been handed his maiden Scotland U20s call-up. Preston, who has previously featured in the Scots' U16 and U19 age groups, will be hoping to feature in their friendly with Turkey in Murcia on Saturday November 17.

Preston, 20, has made two starts and substitute appearances for the Owls this term.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s U18s will entertain Stoke City in the FA Youth Cup third round.