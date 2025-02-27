Sheffield Wednesday duo praised by ex-Manchester United man alongside young Sheffield United defender
Maltby and Reed lined up for Scarborough on Tuesday night in a backline almost entirely made in Sheffield, with Sheffield United youngster, Jack Waldron, starting alongside them. They all completed the full 90 and kept a clean sheet as a 2-0 victory took them up to 14th - Maltby even got the second goal.
All three were complimented by their boss in the aftermath, and they’ll be hoping to keep things going when they travel to Curzon Ashton for the second of three consecutive away games this weekend.
Greening, who used to play for Manchester United and Nottingham Forest before turning to management, thinks that all three defenders will continue improving with the Seadogs, saying that it’s more beneficial to them than U21s football.
Speaking after another victory, he said, “I think the young lads who are on loan - Reedy, Macca and Wally - have done excellent tonight. They’re learning their trade, learning off the experienced players, and it’s definitely harder than U21s football!
“They’re getting really valuable experience, and obviously we’re delighted with their progress - I think they’ll get better the longer they play with us. I know Wally has been here a while Macca was here with us earlier in the season and I think Reedy will get better with us the more games he plays. I’m just really pleased with the performance.”
Maltby and Reed are two of eight Wednesday players currently out on loan at various levels of the English football pyramid, with the Owls no doubt keeping a very close eye on all of them.
