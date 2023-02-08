Sheffield Wednesday have two names among the nominations for the EFL’s January awards as they continue a fine run in League One.

The Owls won all three of their league matches in January, scoring seven goals and not conceding even one, so it comes as no surprise that their manager, Darren Moore, is up for the Manager of the Month gong alongside his divisional counterparts.

Wednesday went top of the table over the weekend with a 1-0 victory over previous leaders, Plymouth Argyle, but it is the victories against Cambridge United, Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town that have seen him recognised for this award.

A statement from the EFL confirming his nomination read, “Cup success limited Wednesday to three league games. Yet, by winning them all by a 7-0 aggregate under Moore’s steady hand, they picked up more points than automatic promotion rivals Plymouth and Ipswich did in more matches.”

The other nominees are Derek Adams of Morecambe, Shrewsbury Town’s Steve Cotterill, and Derby County boss, Paul Warne.

But Moore isn’t the only one who’s efforts have been noted, with Josh Windass up for the Player of the Month award following his three goals in three games, and he also set up the winner in the victory over Fleetwood as well.

The Owls striker is up against Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Scott Fraser (Charlton Athletic) and Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) for the award, with the winner to be announced on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass has been nominated for the January Player of the Month award. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday won three POTM awards in a row last year, but haven’t won one since Liam Palmer’s in August - while April 2017 (Carlos Carvalhal) was the last time they won a MOTM gong.

