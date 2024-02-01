Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In what has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Orlando City's USA international Duncan McGuire, the 22-year-old finds himself sat in a Sheffield hotel waiting to hear on his future after a mooted transfer to Blackburn Rovers was cancelled mid-flight. McGuire and his representatives landed in Manchester on Thursday morning - deadline day - and made their way to Sheffield.

With both Wednesday and Blackburn having shown a keen interest in McGuire this week, it was Rovers who were given the go-ahead to bring the strapping forward over for further negotiations. The Star is aware of correspondence between the Lancashire club and Orlando that cites 'financial reasons' for the board pulling out of a deal. The Star's understanding, with all the usual caveats of things changing fast on a deadline day, is that at this stage it is unlikely Blackburn's interest will be resurrected.

That leaves Wednesday. The Star is told as of Thursday lunchtime, the Owls are keen to explore the possibility of a deal, though with the clock ticking there's a wait on word from Orlando in order to proceed.

It's understood that the Florida club had expressed a reticence to sanction the McGuire deal before Blackburn pressed on with their bid on account of not being able to find an adequate replacement in time and it is not known what financial expectations there would be on a deal from the Florida end as things stand.

It is reported that Orlando could now have a forward lined-up to replace McGuire should headway be made on a deal. The transfer window is open for MLS clubs as of this week and will run until April 23.