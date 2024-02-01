Line drawn under Sheffield Wednesday interest in USA international as he heads to Blackburn Rovers
Hopes of a Sheffield Wednesday switch for USA international Duncan McGuire are all but dead with the Owls focusing on deals elsewhere, The Star understands.
The Orlando City striker was sat in limbo in Sheffield this morning having been told that a move to take him to Blackburn Rovers was to be cancelled - midway through a flight into Manchester from the States overnight. Arriving shortly after 6am, representatives travelled with the 22-year-old to Sheffield where they awaited news of a possible move. After a period of waiting, conversations are believed to have been had between the Owls and the Florida club following bids earlier in the week.
It's understood that Blackburn's interest was reignited with difficult financial constraints eased by the impending sale of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace. It's understood that the Rovers hierarchy had suggested 'financial reasons' were the cause of the breakdown of their original outline agreement with the MLS club.
The Lancashire Telegraph reports Rovers have struck a loan agreement with Orlando. The deal is said to include a purchase option and the club will pay a loan fee. While they report the deal is not straightforward and will require a great deal of added paperwork due to the nature of the agreement, there is a growing confidence the deal can go through. As of 5pm McGuire was understood to have been on his way to Blackburn's Brockhall training centre for a medical. Barring yet another manic twist to an already whirlwind transfer story, it effectively ends Wednesday's interest in the player.
As revealed by The Star, Wednesday are working on a deal to bring Leeds United attacking midfielder Ian Poveda to the club amid rival interest from Championship relegation rivals Birmingham City. Should a deal be struck, the 23-year-old Colombia international would likely move on a permanent transfer, it is understood.