Sheffield Wednesday: Doubts over the future of Jos Luhukay after head coach doesn’t take training 

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Jos Luhukay did not take training this morning, fuelling speculation that he has left the club.

Reports in the Dutch media have suggested that Luhukay has been fired.

Owls’ reporter Dom Howson understands that the Dutchman did not take charge of this morning’s training session, with his assistant Remy Reynierse and First Team coach Lee Bullen taking over duties.

Neither did Luhukay conduct the usual, weekly press conference this morning with Bullen deputising.

It is unclear whether the club have indeed parted company with Luhukay.

