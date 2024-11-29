Sheffield Wednesday double injury question revealed ahead of Derby County clash

Sheffield Wednesday are harbouring two further injury doubts heading into this weekend’s Championship clash at Derby County.

Both Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo were substituted at half-time in Tuesday evening’s win at Hull City, with Owls boss Danny Röhl admitting Windass had a tight hamstring - though Ugbo was uninjured.

Now, a subsequent issue picked up in training on Thursday has placed a question mark on Ugbo, while Windass continues to be monitored as he looks to continue his fine Owls form. Longer-term absentees Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki are out for the trip to Pride Park.

“Josh looks OK, we have to look tomorrow and we will need one more day,” Röhl said. “Ike we will also have to have a little look at, we don’t want to risk anything there. All the other players are fine. These are small question marks but we will take the day tomorrow and see what is possible, whether it makes sense or it is too much risk. If you are out now for two weeks it is two weeks and this is what we cannot risk.”

What’s clear is that Wednesday are taking a ‘no risks’ approach to their handling of player injuries, with the packed fixtures schedule offering little chance for snap recovery. The squad will be rotated in an attempt to combat this, Röhl said, and all individuals will be closely watched.

On Windass he told The Star: “He has a tight hamstring, it’s not a big issue, but with a hamstring you have to pay attention. I had a conversation this morning with Josh, he trained individually today which was important, to see he was ready on the grass. He had some treatment and we have 48 hours to go, that’s a long time. If the game was today then maybe it would not be possible for him to play, but we have two days to go.

“(Ugbo) was after the game without a problem, then today he felt a little bit in the warm-up and we said ‘OK, no risk, go in, let’s check this.’ We will see tomorrow if he can train but in this case I am positive... We have 48 hours. Let’s see.”