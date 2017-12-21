Sheffield Wednesday: Double injury blow for Owls ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Have your say

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been ruled out of Sheffield Wednesday’s up-and-coming clash with Middlesbrough.

The Republic of Ireland international has failed to shrug off a groin problem, meaning Joe Wildsmith is likely to deputise in between the sticks for the second match running.

Concerns over Westwood’s injury prompted the Owls to recall Cameron Dawson from his loan spell with Chesterfield this week.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “Keiren is still out and with a pain.

“At this moment, we need Cammy. He’s back in the squad.”

Keiren Westwood in action against Norwich City

At his lunchtime press call today, Carvalhal also confirmed Kieran Lee faces another spell on the sidelines.

He said: “Kieran will do a small surgery to correct something inside the hip. We believe he will be 100 per cent after the surgery.”

The Wednesday chief said the club have “three” injury doubts heading into Saturday’s duel at Hillsborough.

When pressed on whether Barry Bannan will shake off his groin injury in time for this weekend’s match, Carvalhal replied: “I don’t want to give too much information to the opponents. There are two or three doubts about the game on Saturday.”

