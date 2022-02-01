Injury curse strikes as Sheffield Wednesday's new signing Harlee Dean goes off injured.

Dean had a solid Owls debut over the weekend, playing 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet at Hillsborough during an impressive win over Ipswich Town, and he was rewarded for his efforts by being given another start against the Shrimps.

But Wednesday’s horrible injury record this season continued as he was forced off in the seventh minute of the game, with a clearly devastated Dean hobbling off the field as he was replaced by Liam Palmer.

Jamie Smith, who was manger in place of Darren Moore after he tested positive for Covid-19, gave him a pat on the back as he left the field, and it was clearly a disappointing moment for everybody of a Wednesday persuasion.

Things went from bad to worse on the injury front, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru then hit with a problem of his own, going down in agony after a strong challenge in the second half and hobbling off just before the break.

It was probably hoped that they’d be able to help him out at half time, but it wasn’t to be and he ended up coming off for Callum Paterson, who took to the field straight ahead of the second half.