Sheffield Wednesday step back into their Championship campaign this weekend - and in-form defender Max Lowe has no doubt they can step up their league position in the coming weeks.

The Owls are 15th in the table after 15 matches and have had their taste of good days and bad in what has been a topsy-turvy campaign so far. Wins against the likes of West Brom and Norwich City have shown they can beat some of the more fancied sides in the division, though players and manager Danny Röhl have spoken about the need for greater consistency across the board.

Their next run of fixtures includes matches against a number of sides closer to Wednesday’s current placing, but in the Championship that offers no guarantee of a rise through the table. After an international break that offered the opportunity for players and staff to ‘recharge their batteries’ heading into Saturday’s early kick-off against Cardiff City, in-form defender Max Lowe has no doubt they have what it takes to jump up the division in time.

“We feel like, with the squad we’ve got, we can compete against any team in the league,” he said. “Even when we’ve lost against teams that are higher up in the table, we’ve not come away from those games with less confidence. The gaffer knows that and it’s just small things, a sloppy error leading up to a goal maybe, and we know we can move on from that quickly and improve.

“You look at the Sheffield United game and it’s one bit of quality that’s done us really. I feel like if we played them again it would be a different outcome.”

That derby day defeat last time out presented Lowe with something of a target on his back having made the rare switch across the city in the summer. United for now are sat second and once you strip away the emotion connected to a defeat at Bramall Lane, the tight nature of the match offered further evidence this Wednesday side can battle those challenging towards the top.

“It was the build-up that probably annoyed me more,” Lowe smiled when asked about a hostile reception from the Unitedite crowd. “I just wanted to get on the pitch and play. I didn’t want to just get through it, I wanted to be one of the best players on the pitch and win - that’s what I really wanted to do. I came away from that game very disappointed with us losing, but again it shows we can compete against any team and I was just blocking out the noise and concentrating on my role within the team.

“Hopefully (the return fixture) will be a bit different in terms of atmosphere and the result. I’m sure I’m not the only one, we can’t wait for that fixture but we’ve got a long way to that point and we have to focus on ourselves.”

Lowe is one of a handful of players undertaking fresh responsibilities in a newly-assembled squad and several Wednesday figures have spoken about a need for patience with regard to the side reaching their full potential. There is a feeling at Middlewood Road that the best is yet to come, it seems, and that the Owls are growing tougher and are harder to beat even when the football is not so sparkling.

He said: “We can’t really go into a game expecting it to be all on the floor, sun shining. We could be playing in a tight, cagey game like most games are in the Championship and we have to be ready for that. It’s about balancing right, improving all the time and doing both sides of the game.”