Sheffield Wednesday lined up for derby with old favourite in latest friendly announcement

Sheffield Wednesday will make a short midweek trip for a South Yorkshire derby next month after the latest date on their pre-season programme was confirmed.

By Alex Miller
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Doncaster Rovers will host the Owls at the Eco-Power Stadium on July 25 - A Tuesday evening - in a match that will kick off at 7pm.

The match will see Darren Moore’s Championship outfit flex their legs after clashes at York City (July 8) and at Chesterfield (July 11) for the testimonial of ‘King of Cardiff’ Drew Talbot.

Another of Wednesday feted Cardiff Kings is veteran defender Richard Wood, who has recently signed for Doncaster at the age of 37 having left a nine-year association with Rotherham United in the summer.

Rovers will use the clash as another step towards their next season back with manager Grant McCann - who was Darren Moore’s predecessor at the club - who has returned after stints with Hull City and Peterborough United.

Wednesday supporters will be hoping to see a handful of new signings at the fixture.