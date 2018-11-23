Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Don’t write us off this season’ says talismanic midfielder Barry Bannan 

Have your say

Barry Bannan says Wednesday’s current slump won't stop them aiming big this season.

The Owls sit 17th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Derby County, with Jos Luhukay's side eight points off the play-off spots.

Barry Bannan.

Despite their lowly position, Bannan pointed to the example of Fulham last season.

Fulham were in the exact same league position as Wednesday are now after 17 games.

They then went on a 23-game unbeaten run after Christmas, resulting in promotion to the top flight via the play-offs.

Whilst stopping short of saying Wednesday would look to replicate the achievements of the Cottagers, Bannan says it is still too early to write off the Owls' season at such an early juncture.

"There's loads of games left and plenty of points to play for," Bannan told the Star.

"I think Fulham were 16th or 17th this time last year.

"They ended up going on a run and getting promoted so it can turn quickly especially when games come thick and fast.

"I'm not saying that we're going to do that, but you never know in this league."

Bannan and his colleagues are raring to go after a fortnight off due to the international break.

Wednesday will be looking for a first win in six attempts and Bannan says the squad are ready to make a fresh start.

Bannan also says the players remain committed to manager Jos Luhukay.

"The month leading up to the international break wasn't good enough and we know that," added the Scot.

"We know what's expected of us in each game.

"Our performances haven't been good enough.

"Clubs go through these periods but it's a fresh start for us.

"We can't keep blaming managers when results don't go your way.

"We're right behind the gaffer and in this building, everyone is behind him.

We need to get wins back on the board sharpish."

