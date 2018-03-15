Sheffield Wednesday: Don’t blame Jos Luhukay for the club’s problems, says Owls player

Adam Reach is urging Wednesday’s fans to give manager Jos Luhukay time to implement his philosophy across the club.

Luhukay has received criticism in some quarters for his team selection and tactics, having guided the Owls to just one victory in his 11 Championship matches in charge.

But Reach, who has featured prominently under Luhukay, believes Wednesday’s hectic recent fixture schedule and lengthy injury list has not helped the Dutchman arrest the club’s slide down the table.

The midfielder told The Star: “Jos hasn’t had much time to work on anything on the training ground, since he came in. He’s tried to improve a few things, in and around the training ground, which has helped us.

“He is ultimately going to take flak, and we (players) will take the blame. But I wouldn’t say it’s his fault, he has rarely had the opportunity to bring across his ideas.

“He has been dealt squad with a lot of important players missing. Bt injuries are not an excuse, every Championship club has them at some point.

“Yes, our players are important ones, played big parts in the last two seasons, but that’s the whole point of the club recruiting a strong squad in the summer. As players we are not using the injuries as an excuse, we just have to get better.”

Striker Preslav Borukov claimed a hat-trick as the Owls Under-18s beat Crewe at Middlewood Road yesterday.

