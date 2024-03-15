Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iorfa has recently completed a three-month recovery from injury suffered back in December and has already proven himself to be a player well in-line with Röhl's demands and technical preferences, producing strong performances and contributing the winning assist from the bench in the 1-0 win at Rotherham United before starting the shut-out win over Plymouth Argyle.

An initial sit-out alongside Michael Ihiekwe in Friday evening's defeat to Leeds, then, raised a few eyebrows. But the decision was made long before the clash after discussions between Röhl and his medical staff - and a subsequent chat between manager and player.

"For some guys it was maybe a bit of a surprise that he didn't play as a starter, but when you come back from a long, long injury, it is always difficult," Röhl explained to The Star.

"From the outset I said to him that he would play one game in the three-game week as a starter. He came in to do so well against Rotherham with an assist, he started against Plymouth and then it was absolutely clear he could not start again. If we were to do it again, then the risk was so high that he could get a new injury, especially against a team with a lot of deep runs, intensity players. It was absolutely clear that in this case we had to protect him."

What is clear is that Iorfa is likely to play an important part in the season run-in. Asked of his suitability to the 'Röhlball' set-up, the German coach did not stop short in his praise.

He said: "He can play different positions, he can play as a centre-back and as a full-back, this is fantastic to see. He has good pace and speed, he is strong in the one against one duels. He has good size so he can defend in the box at the second post. With the ball he is always on the front foot, he wants to carry and he can make assists like he did against Rotherham.

