Set different training schedules, for weeks or months set up in the gym away from the camaraderie of the changing room, often given entirely different times to report to training grounds owing to the clash of schedules of the coaches they work with, you can see why.

One man who has spoken previously of the emotional toll a long-term injury can take, describing 'really dark days' experienced when coming back from a freak hip issue that kept him out of a chunk of the 2021/22 season. He told The Star at the time that a whole month had gone by without any real interaction with his teammates.

Managers will have different ways of handling their longer-term absentees and it takes all sorts - ex-Owls boss Ron Atkinson, for example, was famed for his man-management but famously set his injured players aside until they were close to match fitness.

Danny Röhl has taken a different approach, at least in the case of Dominic Iorfa, who recently returned from a three-month absence to play a part in Wednesday's last five matches.

"When I've been injured before that can be the case, you're just away with the physios," Iorfa said. "But this time the gaffer has been good. There was a point I was still five weeks away and he made clear he wanted me in every team meeting. It meant that when I came back I knew what was involved and what we were doing but it also meant I felt like I was involved.

"It's a good feeling. You might feel like you're a long way from getting back onto the pitch but being in those meetings, knowing what's going on, being mentioned in meetings. It shows you're still part of his plans which is refreshing and a good feeling.

