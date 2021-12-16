Sheffield Wednesday doctor releases statement as EFL Covid protocols are tightened

Several Premier League and EFL matches, including Wednesday’s home clash with Accrington Stanley on Saturday, have been postponed. There are fears for the plausibility of matches scheduled to take place on Boxing Day and beyond.

But the EFL have confirmed that for now at least the league programme will continue where possible.

Clubs will be asked to go ahead with matches if they have 14 squad listed players available, including a goalkeeper. Under-21 players with at least one league appearance can count in that number.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As was the case during the staged return of football last summer, players and staff of all 72 clubs must undertake a daily testing routine at club training grounds and training sessions will be subject to social distancing measures.

An EFL statement also encouraged, in line with Government advice, that all players and staff should go about receiving a booster jab in an effort to combat the recent spike in the number of positive cases nationally.

New protocols were put in place last week as to the passage of spectators at grounds.

As part of the statement, Wednesday club doctor Richard Higgins said in his guise as the EFL’s Medical Advisor said:

Sheffield Wednesday club doctor Richard Higgins works as an advisor for the EFL.

“Further to enhanced medical guidance recently issued, in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent fixtures postponements in recent days, the EFL has opted to strengthen its protocols for all Clubs to help minimise the health risks to individuals while seeking to mitigate against the threat of further fixture postponements in the weeks ahead.

“Alongside enhanced protocols which includes mandatory testing ahead of matchdays, the EFL continues to strongly encourage players and staff at Clubs to get fully vaccinated and obtain a booster jab if eligible to do so.