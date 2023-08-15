Sheffield Wednesday’s newest signing has attributes the team requires - but must be awarded patience given his tender age, said Owls manager Xisco.

Djiedi Gassama has joined the S6 side on a permanent deal from French giants Paris St Germain, in doing so becoming the tenth signing of a busy summer.

The Mauritania-born French youth international was of interest to Borussia Dortmund among others in seasons gone by and was a star of PSG’s recent European exploits at youth level. He spent last season out on loan at Belgian top tier outfit K.A.S. Eupen.

Gassama’s signing is one that has excited Wednesday boss Xisco, who made clear the youngster will add important attributes to the side.

The Spaniard has made no secret of his desire to add pace and power to his squad, but expressed the need for patience.

“He’s a young guy and a good talent,” he told the club’s in-house media team. “We need to understand that he is 19-years-old, we will try to help him show the capacity he has.

“The rhythm of him is very high, he has speed and a good finish, this is one of the things we need and what we want in our team.

“He will add value to our club in the future. At some moments we will give him love, and other moments we will try to push him to try and get better.