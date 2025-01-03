Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday duo, Svante Ingelsson and Djeidi Gassama, were both recognised by the English Football League for their efforts against Derby County.

The Owls were big winners on New Year’s Day as they stuck four past Derby to secure all three points in a 4-2 victory, and a huge part of the result was the performances of Gassama and Ingelsson after they were returned to the starting XI by manager, Danny Röhl.

Gassama scored the third goal as the home side got 2025 off to the best possible start, while Ingelsson set up the same goal and completed the full 90 minutes at Hillsborough for the first time in the Championship since the second game of the season against Sunderland.

Both were named in the Championship Team of the Week on the back of it, but it was the Mauritanian who took the biggest plaudits, though, with the league naming him as the Championship Player of the Week ahead of the likes of Josh Murphy, Freddie Potts and Josh Maja - all of whom were heavily involved in wins for their respective teams this week.

On the EFL website, they referred to Wednesday’s number 41 as ‘impressive’, saying, “With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.64, Sheffield Wednesday’s Djeidi Gassama is the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Week, following an impressive display in the Owls’ 4-2 win at home to Derby. The Frenchman netted his third league goal of the season, made a tackle, an interception, two key passes and four successful dribbles, in a fine all-round display.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to MIllwall at S6, and the Owls pair will be hoping to have a similar impact against the Lions as they did against the Rams a few days ago.