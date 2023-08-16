A five-minute video of a Sheffield Wednesday training session has got fans salivating over new boy Djeidi Gassama.

The video, released by the Owls’ in-house media team on Wednesday afternoon, shows the club’s newest signing bossing a one-on-one drill encouraging attacking players to run at their defensive counterparts.

The clips display a turn of pace and trickery in Gassama that seems to have excited supporters watching via social media.

Wednesday manager Xisco has spoken about the need for more intense actions going forward with his side having suffered a slow start to life back in the Championship, recording xG rating of just 0.34 in their 4-2 away defeat at Hull City on Saturday.

Patience is needed not only with regard to a team adjusting to life under their new manager, it has been warned, but also in the individual case of Gassama, who arrives from French giants Paris St Germain at the tender age of only 19.

Though clips are carefully selected, Wednesday fans have also noticed the absence of talisman midfielder Barry Bannan from the training video, sparking concerns he may not have trained in the lead-up to this weekend’s welcoming of Preston North End.

Bannan limped out of their clash at the MKM Stadium at half-time having picked up an ankle injury in last week’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Stockport County.