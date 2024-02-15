Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jamaican international has played in two matches since a second half incident left Sky Blues midfielder Jamie Allen with an injury that left manager Mark Robins incensed. Robins, a former Owls player, used his post-match press conference to angrily claim Bernard had 'deliberately' harmed the 29-year-old. Allen has since undergone surgery for a fractured cheekbone and it is understood that Coventry contacted the FA in order to go about launching an appeal.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that a player continues to play while a 'citing' ban is being considered by the FA. Bernard's Wednesday teammate Marvin Johnson played twice in the period between an incident in last season's draw at Ipswich Town before a retrospective ban for violent conduct was enacted. But it is The Star's understanding that youngster Bernard will not face the same fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contact between Bernard and Allen resulted in a free-kick and as told to The Star by iconic former Premier League referee Keith Hackett last week, the FA's policy on such matters is to not intervene in incidents that have been seen by the officials so as not to 're-referee' incidents. It is not clear whether Coventry submitted a formal appeal to the FA.

Speaking earlier in the week, Coventry boss Robins said: "The referee saw it and gave a free-kick. I didn’t really notice at the time but he just saw it as a free-kick, so he dealt with it and on that basis they don’t retrospectively look at anything, so that was the outcome."