Sheffield Wednesday have discovered their opponents in the the round of the Carabao Cup.

Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday secured a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup earlier this week with an impressive 5-1 win at Grimsby Town, having beaten Championship colleagues Hull City 2-1 in the opening draw. The Owls will be seeking to secure a place in the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time since the 2015/16 season, when they beat Premier League giants Arsenal before falling to Stoke City at the quarter-final stage.

They’ll seek that long-awaited third round win against Blackpool, with the tie to be played at Bloomfield Road. Among the Tangerines’ players are former Owls Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher. The tie is expected to take place the week commencing September 16.

The EFL confirmed a new draw format for the round earlier this month, designed to ensure teams playing in the Champions League could not meet a club set to play in the Europa League - a draw that would inflict fixture scheduling chaos.

A statement read: “Carabao Cup Round Three fixtures will take place on the weeks commencing the September 16 & 23, with fixtures in the Champions League (W/C 16 September) and Europa League (W/C 23 September) also scheduled during this period. The additional dates required in the calendar for European competitions are as a result of an increased number of games for the 2024/25 season.

“To ensure there is no clash of fixture dates, conditions will be implemented during the Round Three draw to ensure a Club participating in the Champions League does not draw a Club participating in the Europa League, to enable the Round Three fixtures to take place in the alternate week.”