Sheffield Wednesday discover FA Cup fate as Owls face familiar foe

Sheffield Wednesday have found out who they’ll be facing in the third round of this year’s FA Cup.

Wednesday haven’t had a run into the latter stages of the FA Cup for years, with the 2017/18 campaign the last time they reached the fifth round and 1996/97 the last time they went further than that. But with the current optimism at Hillsborough, and their impressive efforts in the Carabao Cup, there will be a bit of hope that that can change this time around.

And they have a very good chance of making it into at least round four after being drawn against a side that they’ve already beaten away from home this season, being pitted against Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

The fixtures for this round of the competition are set for the second week in January, with the Owls facing the Sky Blues in all likelihood on January 11th - the Saturday - as the tie goes in between a home game against Millwall and short trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Wednesday and Coventry faced off four times in 2024, including two games in the FA Cup, and the visitors will be hoping for a similar result to the one that they picked up in October when Shea Charles was the hero in a 2-1 victory.