Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Disappointed’ Fernando Forestieri aims to repay Steve Bruce’s faith in his abilities

Talismanic forward Fernando Forestieri is determined to repay manager Steve Bruce's confidence in him by rediscovering his best form at Sheffield Wednesday.

Forestieri fired a blank for the second match running as the Owls were held to a frustrating draw by third-from-bottom Reading.

The former Italian Under-21 international has endured a stop-start season due to injury. He missed their entire festive problem because of a hamstring problem.

Forestieri has only claimed three goals in 16 outings this campaign. His last strike came back at the beginning of October.

But Bruce, who has picked up four points from his two matches in charge, regards Forestieri as a key part of his long-term plans. He has labelled Forestieri as one of the best players in the Championship.

Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri is enjoying working with Steve Bruce

And Forestieri has thanked Bruce for his support and promised to keep working hard to repay the Owls chief's faith.

He told The Star: "I am disappointed personally, because I can do more, both in Reading game and the last game (Ipswich).

"I don’t feel like I am 100 per cent, for two months I didn’t play, and I want to give something back to him (Bruce). He has supported me, and i will keep working hard, to give something for him, the team and the fans."

Having recently returned to the first-team fold following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Forestieri admits he still does not feel "100 per cent" physically and must sharpen up.

"For two months I didn’t play and this (Reading) is my second game," he said. "I don’t feel 100 per cent, so now I need to work hard, to help the team.

"If i play more consistently under this manager, there’s the chance to improve how I play."

Captain Tom Lees (shin) is a major injury concern for Tuesday's trip to Millwall. The centre-half is currently receiving treatment from the Owls' medical team.