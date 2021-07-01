There’s a fair bit going on, as the Owls set out to prepare themselves for the new season.

Here is a flick through just a few of the headlines we brought you yesterday.

Positive progress on payment..

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are ramping up their progress ahead of the new season.

Our man Joe Crann delivered a positive progress report on the player wages situation at Wednesday.

There have been some positive noises coming out of the club on a number of fronts in recent weeks and this is most certainly one of them. Read all about it HERE.

A new club for Atdhe..

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s true modern cult heroes has a new club.

Atdhe Nuhiu secured himself a switch to Europe after his Cyprus adventure ended earlier this month. Find out where HERE.

Deal details for youngsters..

Wednesday have had a raft of youngsters sign new deals.

They were confirmed last week and we did some digging to find out exactly how long they are set to last for. Have a look HERE.

Departed Owl looks back on ‘difficult’ season..

Matt Penney’s move to Ipswich was sealed earlier this week.

In a welcome interview with his new club, the youngster touched on his more recent time with Wednesday. Read what he said HERE.

Word from big Dom..

It’s good to see him back, isn’t it?

Former Owls player of the year Dominic Iorfa spoke about his big goal after a tough time out. Drink it all in HERE.

Windass chase off?

Championship club Millwall launches two bids for Wednesday forward Josh Windass last week.

But their attention appears to have moved elsewhere all of a sudden. Find out what has happened HERE.

Where’s everyone going?

Wednesday’s raft of outgoing players head off this week.