Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic takes on Jamie McCart of St. Johnstone (Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Wednesday are in the market for a defender as Darren Moore looks to bolster his Owls side for the new season, and reports suggest that Wednesday are one of several clubs keen on the 24-year-old – with the likes of Hibernian, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise also on his list of admirers.

McCart still has a year left to run on his contract and Hibs have already reportedly had a £200,000 bid knocked back. READ MORE HERE

Old boy criticises Owls over double departure

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have been criticised by former assistant Mike Trusson following the loss of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide.

The duo saw their Owls contracts expire last month, and it was recently confirmed that Urhoghide had followed Shaw north of the border as the pair look to make a name for themselves in Glasgow with Scottish giants, Celtic

Trusson, who worked with them during his short stay at Hillsborough with Tony Pulis and was also a scout for Celtic, is shocked they were allowed to leave effectively as free agents, for a combined estimated compensation figure of around £450,000. READ MORE HERE

Owls wages and an embargo – what we know so far

Sheffield Wednesday have had a cloud hanging over the for some time now, but there are suggestions that things are moving in the right direction…

The Owls have had issues regarding unpaid wages, they’ve been dealing with an English Football League-imposed transfer embargo that is linked to the submitting of their latest accounts, and because of both of those things have been a bit hamstrung in the transfer market.

Wednesday are able to sign players under certain restrictions right now – hence the arrival of David Agbontohoma from Southampton for the U23s – however other transfer targets may only be able to be pursued further once all the outstanding issues are settled. READ MORE HERE

Why the balls were out early in pre-season

Darren Moore has explained why it wasn’t all just about running when Sheffield Wednesday started preseason – with ball work beginning almost instantly in Wales.

Owls attacker Andre Green commented recently on how surprised he was to see the balls out so early into their return to work last week, and Moore says that it’s all about making sure they get their touch back as early as possible.

Wednesday are currently out in Wales and into their second week of pre-season, and while there has been plenty of fitness work involved, the club have also shared footage of some of the work that they’ve been doing with regards to finishing and other aspects. READ MORE HERE

Ex-Chelsea man on trial at Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be having a look at former Chelsea youth defender Renedi Masampu, as the Owls consider their options for the new season.

The 21-year-old full back joined the Blues in 2017 as a teenager following a successful trial whilst with the Metropolitan Police’s youth team, and went on to move up the ranks into the U23s until he left in 2019.

Since then he has gone on to play for Whyteleafe FC and, most recently, Dulwich Hamlet, and now Darren Moore seems to be weighing up the idea of possibly bringing him on board at Hillsborough as a left-sided option. READ MORE HERE

Why Moore had Owls on the running track in Wales

Darren Moore is eager to get Sheffield Wednesday fighting fit for the new season, so it’s not just ball work that he’s had his players doing out west in Wales.

The Owls are midway through their training camp in Newport at present, with Moore and his technical team putting them through their paces ahead of their first friendly game against Celtic on July 7th.