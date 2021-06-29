The Owls are down in Wales and will enjoy their second day of preseason training with Darren Moore and his staff, starting this morning.

But back at Star Towers, we’ve been keeping you up to date with all the very latest from inside and outside the camp as we hurtle ever closer towards that season opener on August 7.

Here’s all the latest Wednesday news and views from your Star Owls writing team..

Sheffield Wednesday are in for former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

Owls battling for youngster..

Wednesday are yet to make their first signing of the transfer window, but as brought to you by The Star are in the hunt for a former Everton starlet.

Championship clubs are circling, but Moore’s reputation for developing young players goes before him and Wednesday are in the hunt. Full story HERE.

Backroom staffer moves on..

The new dawn at Sheffield Wednesday continues as Darren Moore moulds his backroom staff.

Another Owls figure – this one brought in by Garry Monk – confirmed his departure for the club, moving on to Nottingham Forest. Read all about it HERE.

Cash windfall as Big O moves on?

One player not involved in Wales is talented young defender Osaze Urhoghide, who barring a spectacular u-turn will leave the club at the end of the month.

Destination unknown, however, and though the 20-year-old has interest from abroad, it is looking more and more likely that a domestic switch is on the cards. And from a financial standpoint at least, that’s good news for the Owls. Read what it means for Sheffield Wednesday HERE.

Not a Penney for Matt, though..

Matt Penney’s move to a League One rival looks to be edging ever-closer and unlike in the case of Urhoghide, the Owls won’t collect a dime from his departure.

They could have.. Find out more HERE.

A chance to shine..

Plenty of youngsters are down in Wales hoping to impress their new manager, who has promised them opportunities should they do so.

Our man Joe Crann revealed which ones are there. More HERE.

Sooner or later..

..Wednesday need to sign some footballers. And it won’t be easy, with the prime cuts of the free agency market having already been picked apart by Championship clubs.

So where does this leave the Owls? When will they announce their first signing? Some discussion HERE.

So, what’s going on in Wales?

The club released five photographs from the first day of camp, but they were enough to get tongues wagging.